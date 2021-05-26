Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of cyclone Yaas has come to an end. The cyclone passed through Bahanaga, Balasore Sadar and Remuna areas. The wind speed was in between 140 to 145 kmph when it crossed these areas. Coming 12 hours are very important as well as dangerous for Mayurbhanj and especially Nilagiri sub division.

About one lakh people have been evacuated from low lying lands to safer places in Mayurbhanj district.

SRC Pradeep Jena has said that there is no much damage caused due to Yaas. However, the maximum damage has been witnessed in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Many routes are blocked as huge trees uprooted and fallen on the road. There is no much damage in witnessed in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts.

Many places of Similipal have received rain due to cyclone. Flash flood is expected as water level has increased in the Budhabalanga River. The administration is taking steps to evacuate people from low lying lands. The routes which have been blocked due to fallen trees are expected to be cleared by evening in the 3 districts.

The SRC has said that electrical restoration work has already begun in different cyclone affected districts.

After wind speed dropped, clearing of the roads has been started in Bhadrak. A lot of trees have fallen in Nilagiri area. High tides of at least 4 meters witnessed in Remuna and Bahanaga areas. However, it has started to recede. Two casualties have been reported from Balasore and Keonjhar districts. After investigation detailed report will follow, said the SRC.