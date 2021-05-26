Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas has commenced at 9 am on Wednesday, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The process will continue for around three to four hours. The cyclonic storm will cross between Basudevpur and Bahanaga. The impact of strong wind will be felt across Odisha till today evening.

The wind speed will be 130-140km per hour during the landfall of cyclone Yaas. It is expected to increase upto 155 km per hour.

The storm has remained at 40 km east-southeast of Dhamra and 80 km from Balasore. It is moving at a speed of 15 km per hour.

The cyclonic storm will pass through Balasore to Mayurbhanj where the wind speed is ecpected to be 100km per hour. Due to this the two districts shall have the major impact of the cyclone. The restoration work shall commence after gusty wind subsides, informed SRC Pradeep Jena.

Maximum rainfall of 23 cm and 18 cm have been recorded in Chandbali and Paradeep respectively.