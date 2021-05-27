Mayurbhanj: As many as four people had a narrow escape after the wall and roof of the house, where they had slept, collapsed in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. The collapse was reportedly an effect of cyclone yaas that crossed the district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Mahardapala Sa Dhipa Sahi under Jashipur Police limits of the district. One Mena Ho, his wife and two children were sleeping inside the house when the roof and a wall of the house collapsed. However, luckily the four escaped unhurt.

It is to be noted that cyclone Yaas crossed the Odisha coast on Wednesday and left a trail of damage in a few coastal districts of the state including Mayurbhanj. It has been expected that the walls of the said house was weakened due to water logging that was due to the cyclone backed rain.