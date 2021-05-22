Cyclone Yaas: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall To Be Received In These Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure has been formed over east central Bay of Bengal on Saturday and is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow morning.

The depression is likely to move north-north westwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. The severe cyclonic storm will continue to move north-north westward, further intensify and reach north Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coasts around May 26 morning, said the IMD bulletin.

Weather Forecast and Warning:

From 08:30AM of May 25 up to 08:30AM of May 26

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at some places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha and Mayurbhanj.

From 08:30AM of May 26 up to 08:30AM of May 27

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at some places in the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at some places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. However, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at some places in Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Wind speed of 40-50 kmph up to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and coast of Odisha from May 24 evening.

It will gradually increase up to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from May 25 evening. However, the wind speed will further increase up to 60- 70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph from May 26 early hours along and off West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coast.

The wind speed will gradually increase from 90-100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph from May 26 forenoon and increase thereafter till May 26 evening.

The fishermen who have ventured in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23, advised the IMD in the bulletin.