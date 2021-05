Cyclone Yaas: Eastern Railways Cancels Another 25 Trains, See Details

Bhubaneswar: As the Cyclone Yaas is approaching nearer, the Eastern Railways has cancelled at least 25 more eastern coastal area bound trains.

“25 Eastern coastal area bound trains will remain cancelled in view of Cyclone Yaas as a precautionary measure,” statement released by the Eastern Railway.

According to the Met department, a depression in east central Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with a possible wind speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph and make landfall on Myay 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal.

Here is the list of the trains cancelled:

02510 Guwahati – Bangalore Cant. On May 24 and 25

05228 Muzaffarpur -Yesvantpur on May 24

02643 Ernakulam – Patna on May 24 and 25

05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram on May 24

02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur on May 26

02376 Jasidih – Tambaram on May 26

02507 Trivandrum Central – Silchar on May 25

02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur on May 26

02611 Chennai Central – New Jalpaiguri on May 26

08419 Puri – Jaynagar on May 27

08450 Patna – Puri on May 25

02249 KSR Bengaluru – New Tinsukia on May 25

02509 Bangalore Cant. – Guwahati on May 27 and 28

02508 Silchar – Trivandrum Central on 27 May

05929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia on May 27

02250 New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru on May 28

02551 Yesvantpur – Kamalchya on May 29

02612 New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central on May 28

02644 Patna – Ernakulam on May 27 and 28

02516 Agartala – Bangalore Cant. On May 25

02515 Bangalore Cant. – Aganala on May 25

02253 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur on May 29

06578 Guwahati – Yesvantpur on May 24

07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad on May 26

02375 Tambaram – Jasidih on May 29