Cyclone Yaas: Check wind speed for different districts on May 26

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued wind warning for the districts of Odisha that will bear the effect of the cyclone ‘Yaas’.

Here are the details of wind speed in different districts on May 26:

Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur 150-160kmph

Mayurbhanj 120-130kmph

Jajpur, Cuttack & Puri 70-80kmph