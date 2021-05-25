Bhubaneswar: In view of impending Cyclone Yaas Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) Odisha has announced accident benefits for casual electricity workers. OPTCL will bear the full cost of treatment in case of injury and give compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the legal heir of the worker in case of death during restoration work.

As per the announcement, the full cost of treatment in case of injury or hospitalization and Compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the legal heir of the employee will be given in case of unfortunate death while doing restoration work. These benefits are above any other benefits the workmen entitle as per law.

Odisha Electricity Workers Mahasangha has welcomed the decision.

Earlier during cyclones Fani, Hudhud and Titli no such announcements had been made although these cyclones had claimed many lives of electrical workers.