Cyclone to pass at a distance of 200-km from Odisha’s Dhamra Coast: SRC

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Friday briefed about the anticipated cyclone to be called ‘Sitrang’ and informed that the said cyclone will pass at a distance of 200 Km from the Dhamra Coast in Odisha, which will be the closest to our state.

The SRC also said that there is no wind threat to the state as the wind speed will be a maximum of 50 to 60 km/ hour in a few places of the state including Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Hence, people need not panic by sensational media reports, the SRC also said.

It is to be noted that a low pressure area was formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22 and into a deep depression on October 23.

Subsequently, the system is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-northeastwards and reach near West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25.

