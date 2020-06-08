Cyclone Threat To Odisha On June 10 & 11: IMD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: After Amphan, yet another cyclone might hit Odisha on June 10 and 11. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclone in Odisha as a low pressure has been formed over the Bay Of Bengal.

The sources at IMD said that they are keeping a close watch on the storm and it will be clear in 3-4 days whether there will be a cyclonic formation or heavy rains.

India Meteorological Department director general however said that there is nothing to panic as the depression is still weak and a close watch is being kept on the path of the formation.

Signs of any low pressure area is generally heavy rains, if not a cyclone heavy to very heavy rain falls is sure to affect Odisha.

 

