Cyclone Sitrang update: Deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into the cyclonic storm Sitrang at around 5,40 pm today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department informed that the deep depression over the west-central & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm “SITRANG” and lay centered at 5.30 PM today over the same region near latitude 16.4N and longitude 88.1E, about 730 km northwest of Port Blair, 580 km south of Sagar Island and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh).

“It is very likely to move north-northeastwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow, the 24th of October. Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around 25th October early morning,” added the weather department.