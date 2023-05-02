Cyclone scare in Odisha, collectors put on high alert

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Tuesday said that all the Collectors should be on high alert due to a cyclone scare in Odisha.

Satyabrata Sahu further said that the summer cyclones are always unpredictable in nature. However, he added that there is no need to panic at all as all required measures are being taken to deal with any cyclone in the month of May.

The Odisha government has put 11 departments and Collectors on alert mode for effective handling of any emergency situation arising out of the weather system that has formed over Bay of Bengal.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the situation and reports say that the state is in full preparedness to deal with any cyclone-like situation.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, a cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the second week of May, predicted the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). If the cyclone is formed then it will be called as ‘Mocha’.

The Cyclone Mocha is likely to form by May 11, said the weather forecast model of Windy.

On the other hand, International Meteorologist Jason Nichols has estimated the possibility of a storm in the second week of May. A low pressure area may develop over the South Bay of Bengal by the end of this week or early next week. Jason Nicholls has revealed that there is a high probability that the low pressure will take the form of a cyclonic storm.