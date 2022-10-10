Cyclone Preparedness Meeting Chaired By Chief Secy At Lok Sabha Bhawan Today

Bhubaneswar: In lieu of its geographical location Odisha is prone to cyclone. In the month of October-November normally there is chance of cyclone in the State due to the retreating South-western monsoon. On some occasions this duration even extends up to December 15.

Keeping these facts in mind Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked different departments in a cyclone preparedness meeting today to remain alert to fight cyclone.

The Chief Secretary directed to keep ready the gears, materials and manpower as per the prescribed SOP to face the cyclonic situation. The state level cyclone preparedness meeting was held today at the Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion Satyabrata Sahu, the Additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department discussed on different angles of the probable cyclone.

Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar HR Biswas intimated that there is no chance of cyclone in coming 15 days.

From the discussion in the meeting it has been known that infrastructure for early prediction of cyclone in the State has been improved.

Doppler weather radar stations have been established at Gopalpur and Paradeep while High Wind Speed Recorder have been established at Balasore, Chanbbali, Puri, Bhuaneswar, Gopalpur and Paradeep.

This equipment can work amid wind speed of up to 300 km per hour. This has helped to predict about upcoming cyclones.

The Chief Secretary also directed to keep ready Mobile telecom towers, Satellite phone generators, electric poles, Conductor, Substation and sufficient manpower to meet the exigency as there is ample chance of the telephone and electric supply arrangement getting disrupted during cyclone.

Besides, he also directed to keep the hand pumps in working condition in both villages and urban areas to keep the drinking water supply system ready. He also directed to remain prepared so that water supply can be done soon after the cyclone. He also directed to keep sufficient amount of bleaching, Halogen tablets, medicines, ambulance and medical team. The CS directed the ODRAF and Fire Services Departments to check all their equipment and keep ready to meet any urgency.

Mahapatra also directed the Women and Child Development dept to keep ready the list of pregnant women, old and physically handicapped persons so that they can be immediately shifted to a safe place at the time of need during cyclone.