Yellow warning issued for 8 districts as cyclone to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An active cyclone over the Bay of Bengal has brought about significant weather disturbances in the region. The storm is currently hovered over the West-Central Bay of Bengal and along the adjacent coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The storm is gradually progressing towards its North-west, resulting in rainfall across Odisha. The southern districts of the state are expected to experience heavy rainfall while the other districts may experience moderate to light rainfall.

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department for 8 districts of the state, that include, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

The intensity of rainfall is predicted to escalate further tomorrow, as a result of the cyclone over Bay of Bengal. The above mentioned districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. The rains are likely to persist till the 8th of July.

This year, Odisha has experienced a weaker monsoon as compared to recent years. However, the rainfall is likely to increase in the forthcoming days, suggesting a return to normalcy in the near future.

As of now, Odisha has received 171.7 mm of rain from June till date. This is around 31% less than the normal average rainfall of 247.4 mm. While Deogarh district has so far reported the highest rainfall of 331.8 mm, Rayagada district shows the lowest at 56.7 mm.