Cyclone Odisha: ‘Yass’ Very Likely To Cross Odisha By May 26

Bhubaneswar: The depression over East central Bay of Bengal has further intensified into a deep depression and about 540km SSE of Paradip and about 650 km SSE of Balasore.

It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Vigorous organized clouds in associated with the Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal.

The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.