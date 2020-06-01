Cyclone Nisarga To Hit Soon, As Low Pressure Area In Arabian Sea Turns Into Depression

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area formed over Arabian sea and Lakshadweep is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and Gujarat next week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD, said, “A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.”

She added, “It is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3rd June.”

A low pressure area and a depression are the first two levels on the IMD’s eight-category scale used to classify cyclones based on their intensity.

The weather bureau said that the sea condition will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over south coastal Maharashtra for June 2-4, on north coast on June 2-3 and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli on June 3-5.