Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal by December 8

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that a fresh cyclone will likely form over the Bay of Bengal by December 8. As per IMD, the low pressure, which has formed over south Andaman Sea and neighborhood on Monday, will likely intensify further and turn into a cyclonic storm over Bay Of Bengal by December 8.

The low pressure area over south Andaman Sea formed on 5th Dec will move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 6th December evening. Then, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, gradually intensifying further into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone will reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December.

The possible cyclonic storm will be named Cyclone Mandous, which is suggested by UAE.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands will receive widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls from December 5-6. With the low-pressure system moving towards southwest Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to commence over north-coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South coast Andhra Pradesh at midnight of December 7.