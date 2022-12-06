Cyclone likely as well marked low pressure forms over Southeast Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: A well-marked low-pressure area has been formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal said the latest bulletin of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by today (Tuesday) evening.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8, 2022 morning said reports.

Rain is also likely in a few parts of Odisha, said reports.