Cyclone likely as well marked low pressure forms over Southeast Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by December 8, 2022.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
cyclone in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: A well-marked low-pressure area has been formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal said the latest bulletin of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal.

Related News

Cyclone in Odisha: Deep depression over BoB, heavy rain…

Heavy rain in Odisha, cyclone likely to hit WB and…

Latest update on cyclone Sitrang in Odisha

Threat of cyclone in Odisha! leave of govt employees…

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by today (Tuesday) evening.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and  adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8, 2022 morning said reports.

Rain is also likely in a few parts of Odisha, said reports.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.