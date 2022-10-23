Cyclone in Odisha: Deep depression over BoB, heavy rain expected

Bhubaneswar: The depression has intensified into a Deep Depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal said a recent Indian MeT Department (IMD) bulletin.

A cyclone alert has been issued for West Bengal coast. Depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past 6 hours and has intensified into a Deep Depression.

The deep depression lays centered at 05:30 hours IST of today, the 23rd October over the same region near latitude 15.4N and longitude 89.0E, about 580 km northwest of Port Blair, 700 km south of Sagar Island and 830 km south of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hrs and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it would recurve and move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning added IMD.