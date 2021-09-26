Cyclone Gulab: Universities and colleges to remain closed tomorrow in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: All universities and colleges coming under the Higher Education Department of Odisha government will remain closed tomorrow for students in the 11 districts. The educational institutions would remain closed in view of cyclone Gulab.

The Higher Education Department, in its Twitter handle, said that all universities and colleges in Puri Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Raygada, Koraput, Malkanagiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts will remain closed tomorrow for students.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that schools and colleges in 11 coastal and adjoining districts of the State shall remain closed on Monday due to cyclone Gulab.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started. It shall continue for the next three hours.