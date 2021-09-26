Cyclone Gulab: Educational Institutions In 11 Districts Of Odisha To Remain Closed On Monday

Bhubaneswar: The educational institutions (schools and colleges) in 11 coastal and adjoining districts of Odisha shall remain closed on Monday.

The holiday was declared by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today in view of the impending ‘cyclone Gulab’.

The 11 districts are as follows, namely: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh and Kalahandi.

The cyclonic storm Gulab is likely to make landfall by midnight, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A number of ODRAF and NDRF teams have been deployed across various districts in Odisha. Zero casualty is the mission of the government.