Cyclone Asani Not Likely To Make Landfall In Odisha: IMD DG

Bhubaneswar: In a sigh of relief to the people of Odisha, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday informed that the Cyclone Asani is not likely to make landfall in Odisha.

Speaking to Kalinga TV, IMD DG informed that the system is now moving towards the coast in a northwestwards direction as a well-marked low pressure. The path will be northwestwards till May 10 and thereafter it will recurve in the sea towards north-northeastwards. After moving north-northeastwards, the system will weaken in the sea, he added.

Adding to it, the wind speed will increase up to 80-90 kmph over the sea area.

It is pertinent to mention that the system is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast By of Bengal during the next few hours and further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central Bay of Bengal on May 8.

Rainfall Forecast and Wind warning:

May 9, 2022: Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting 17 85 kmph is likely to prevail 17 1170171 parts of Bay of Bengal.

May 10, 2022: Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from the evening of May 10 at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Heavy Rainfall (7 -11 cm ) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail around the system center over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest & East-central Bay of Bengal.

May 11, 2022: Similarly, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Heavy Rainfall (7-1 11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast.

Adding to it, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over the Northwest Bay of Bengal on May 10 and 11. Whosoever out at sea are advised to return to the coast by the morning of May 10 and not supposed to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast from May 11 till further notice.