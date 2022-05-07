Cyclone Asani likely to move towards northwest BoB off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: In a recent update on Cyclone Asani, the well-marked low pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by tomorrow evening, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena.

He added that the low pressure has intensified into a ‘well-marked low pressure’ which is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next six hours.

“It is likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast ”, added SRC Jena.

Meanwhile, IMD Senior Scientist Umashankar Das has informed that the system now lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining south Andaman sea. It is expected to move in northwest direction till the evening of May 10. From May 10 wind speeds over Odisha, North Andhra Pradesh will be 70-80 kmph.

He added that the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions while Odisha, North Andhra, and the west-central Bay of Bengal will be affected.

Adding to it, a press conference was conducted today by the firefighters regarding the possible Cyclone Asani. Advanced arrangements have been made by the state government at the district level, the teams will work under the direction of district collectors and 175 units have been fully prepared for the calamity.

It has also been learnt that as many as 32 pump units are present in 18 places in Bhubaneswar, and Zero casualties are the main focus of the team.