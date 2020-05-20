Kendrapara: A pregnant woman delivered a baby in the vehicle of fire services personnel while she was being shifted to hospital in Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district this morning.

One Janaki Sethi (20), a resident of Janhara village under Mahakalapada police limits of the district reportedly developed labour pain when the area started witnessing the impact of Super Cyclone Amphan.

Her husband Hatim Sethi (25) tried to contact the ambulance to take Janaki to the hospital. However, the emergency vehicle could not come to receive here due to extreme adverse weather. Besides, the road to the village was also blocked as several trees had fallen on the road.

However, when the fire services team got to know about Janaki they immediately rushed to the village by cleared the road blockade by cutting more than 20 uprooted trees.

Janaki delivered a baby girl in the vehicle of the fire services while she was being taken to Mahakalapada Community Health Centre (CHC).

After providing primary healthcare services to both mother and newborn, the fire personnel took them to the hospital for further treatment.