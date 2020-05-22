New Delhi: When it comes to symbolism, very few can match Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. After returning from a hectic day-long stocktaking and meetings with top officials to gauge the extent of damage cyclone Amphan had caused in West Bengal and Odisha, Modi composed two separate tweets in Bengali and Odia languages.

Odisha too was badly affected due to the super cyclone. PM Modi took stock of the situation here in Bhubaneswar. Hence, his tweet was a photo of a meeting with top officials of the Odisha government and CM Naveen Patnaik and composed in Odia. He said: “I reviewed various aspects of the cyclone in Odisha. The state’s disaster management process has ensured many lives were saved.”

He also announced a fiscal aid package of Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon and caused severe damage in various parts of the state.