Landfall of Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan: Landfall process begins, says IMD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process for Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has begun since 2:30 PM today and the process is likely to continue for four hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) little while ago .

“The extremely severe cyclonic storm lays at about 65 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) at 2.30 pm and the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal, said the IMD .

Lakhs of people in Odisha and West Bengal have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safer locations.

 

