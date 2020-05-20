Bhubaneswar: The landfall process for Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has begun since 2:30 PM today and the process is likely to continue for four hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) little while ago .

“The extremely severe cyclonic storm lays at about 65 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) at 2.30 pm and the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal, said the IMD .

SUCS AMPHAN about 65 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) at 1430 IST of 20th May. Landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM. It will continue for about 4 hours. The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Ma7gVEVMri — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2020

Lakhs of people in Odisha and West Bengal have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safer locations.