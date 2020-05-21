Puri: Cyclone Amphan has caused widespread damage in various places of Puri district in Odisha. Gop, Konark and Astaranga blocks have been specifically affected.

1200 people of the district had been safely evacuated and taken to 366 different cyclone shelters. 17 pregnant women had been rescued and transferred to nearby hospitals.

The uprooted trees and electric poles at various places are being cut and roads are being cleared on war-footing. An 11 kv electricity supply connection in Nimapada has been damaged due to the strong winds.

700 hectors of paddy field, 280 hectors of horticulture farms and 80 hectors of other agricultural farming has been damaged due to the cyclone. The information and details about the damage has been provided by the Collector of Puri, Balwant Singh.