Cyclone Alert: Low Pressure To Form Over Bay Of Bengal By May 23

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around May 23, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences Madhavan Rajeevan also tweeted regarding the above stated and wrote that there is an early indication of another system over Bay of Bengal.

Hearty Congrats to @Indiametdept for a perfect forecast of Tauktae, its track & landfall location, time & intensity Very proud of @Indiametdept ably supported by @iitmpune @ncmrwfmoes & @ESSO_INCOIS Early indication of another system over Bay of Bengal around 23 May! Watch. pic.twitter.com/Hoo8n1f5JR — Madhavan Rajeevan (@rajeevan61) May 18, 2021

As per three reputed weather models, US-GSF, ECMWF and CGEPS (MME) of Indian Institute of Tropical Metrology (IITM), the Bay of Bengal shall form a low pressure area in the north-east quadrant of the Bay of Bengal. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether it shall intensify into a cyclonic storm or not as the system is currently under obeservation.

It is to be noted that Odisha has witnessed two consecutive summer cyclones, Fani in 2019 and Amphan in 2020 and now reputed weather models have raised an alert that Bay of Bengal might create the first cyclonic system of the season.

Earlier in 2020, hundreds of lost their lives in the super cyclone Amphan that devastated the eastern India and Bangladesh in the month of May.