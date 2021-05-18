Cyclone Alert: Low Pressure To Form Over Bay Of Bengal By May 23

By WCE 7
cyclone alert in odisha
Image Credit: MeT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around May 23, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences Madhavan Rajeevan also tweeted regarding the above stated and wrote that there is an early indication of another system over Bay of Bengal.

As per three reputed weather models, US-GSF, ECMWF and CGEPS (MME) of Indian Institute of Tropical Metrology (IITM),  the Bay of Bengal shall form a low pressure area in the north-east quadrant of the Bay of Bengal. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether it shall intensify into a cyclonic storm or not as the system is currently under obeservation.

It is to be noted that Odisha has witnessed two consecutive summer cyclones, Fani in 2019 and Amphan in 2020 and now reputed weather models have raised an alert that Bay of Bengal might create the first cyclonic system of the season.

Earlier in 2020, hundreds of lost their lives in the super cyclone Amphan that devastated the eastern India and Bangladesh in the month of May.

You might also like
State

Wife of former Supreme Court Justice Ananga Pattnaik dies of Covid 19

State

Man Arrested In Bhubaneswar For Making Fake Identity Cards

State

Google News Showcase Launched In India With 30 News Publishers Including KalingaTV

State

Odisha Government Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.