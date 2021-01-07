Keonjhar: A cyclist died after head-on collision with a bike near Mudurabeda village in Ghatagaon block of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Harihar Nayak of Mahulgadiya village under Ghatagaon block in this district.

According to reports, Harihar was on his bicycle when a bike rider from the opposite direction collided with him. The impact of the collision was fatal and Harihar died on the spot, while the bike rider sustained critical injuries.

On being informed the Police rushed the spot, seized the body and sent it for an autopsy. The bike rider was sent to nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, he is being questioned by the cops about the accident.