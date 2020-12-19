cyclist crushed to death in pipili

Cyclist Crushed To Death By Crane In Odisha’s Puri

Pipili: In a shocking incident, a cyclist was crushed to death by a crane in Pipili over-bridge area of Puri District in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Nidhi Behera of Barabati village of Jagannathpur Panchayat in this district.

According to reports, Nidhi was on his bicycle near the over bridge when the crane rammed over him, thereby killing him on the spot.

The locals in the area informed about the incident to the police.

On being informed , the cops reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Meanwhile a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconded crane driver.

