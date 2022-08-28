Cycle rally organised to mark National Sports Day 2022 in Sambalpur

Cycle rally organised to mark National Sports Day 2022 in Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

Sambalpur: A cyclothon event was organised in Sambalpur district of Odisha to mark the National Sports day 2022 today.

Marwari Yuva Manch organised the cycle rally where more than 500 participants took part to spread the message of healthy life and the benefits of cycling on the health.

Reportedly, the rally started from Kacheri square and the participants covered 13 KM before returning to the starting point to end the Cyclothon. Later, some of the participants who reached the end point before others were felicitated.

With this cyclothon, the Marwari Yuva Manch tried to spread the message of adopting a fit and healthy lifestyle in the society, said sources.

You might also like
State

Bhadrak: Excise Officials Bust Illegal Country Made Liquor Racket, 2 Held

State

Capital City Bhubaneswar registers 29 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 205 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Odisha woman arrested for eloping with boyfriend while husband’s funeral pyre was…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.