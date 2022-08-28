Cycle rally organised to mark National Sports Day 2022 in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A cyclothon event was organised in Sambalpur district of Odisha to mark the National Sports day 2022 today.

Marwari Yuva Manch organised the cycle rally where more than 500 participants took part to spread the message of healthy life and the benefits of cycling on the health.

Reportedly, the rally started from Kacheri square and the participants covered 13 KM before returning to the starting point to end the Cyclothon. Later, some of the participants who reached the end point before others were felicitated.

With this cyclothon, the Marwari Yuva Manch tried to spread the message of adopting a fit and healthy lifestyle in the society, said sources.