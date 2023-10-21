Cycle mechanic rapes minor girl in Odisha’s Balasore dist, watch

Balasore: A cycle mechanic has allegedly raped a minor girl in Balasore district of Odisha. Taking the opportunity of getting along the physically challenged girl at her house, the man allegedly raped her and fled from the scene. The incident took place in the Taranga area under Khaira Police limits in the district.

As per reports, the cycle mechanic visited house of the victim girl to get back a hen. However, as he found the girl was alone at home, he allegedly raped her. As a result the girl fainted. When the accused was trying to flee from the scene the villagers nabbed him. He had also forgotten his mobile phone while leaving the house in a hurry.

The villagers caught the accused and informed Police. Accordingly, a team of Police officials reached the spot and detained him. Further investigation of the case is underway.

On the other hand, the family of the victim girl as well as the villagers have met the Police IIC seeking justice for the victim.

The culprit runs a cycle repair shop at Taranga chowk.

Earlier also, a complaint had been lodged against the accused for attempting to outrage the modesty of a young girl.

Watch the video here: