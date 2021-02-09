Cybercrime On The Rise In Odisha! 1207 Cases Reported In One Month

Bhubaneswar: Cybercrime is on the rise in Odisha as 1207 people have reportedly lost over Rs 1.4 crore in various cyber frauds in the State, informed Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi today.

While addressing a press meet today, Sarangi said that as many as 1207 people had registered their complaints through the emergency helpline number 7440006709, which the city police had launched last month to redress Cyber Crime-related cases.

Out of the 1207 cases, a total of 368 cyber fraud cases were reported from Bhubaneswar city alone.

The Police Commissioner said that the people who have fallen prey to such crimes had received calls from different crime group from Deoghar, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Kerala. Some even had received calls from the Jharkhand-based Jamtara gang and Odisha. However, all of them lost their money only after sharing either the OTP and UPI codes.

Sarangi further said that the Commissionerate Police has been able to block transactions worth Rs 7.19 lakhs and 239 SIM cards which the cybercriminals used to dupe people.

The Commissionerate Police has given a proposal to the State government to open a cyber crime police station in Bhubaneswar to check the online fraud, he added.