Cyber fraudsters dupe mason of Rs 30 thousand in Odisha capital

Bhubaneswar: In another case of cybercrime in the capital city of Odisha, fraudsters have managed to dupe a poor mason of Rs 30 thousand of his hard-earned money from his account.

The victim mason (Rajmistry) has been identified as Kusha Gouda, a native of Berhampur in Ganjam of Odisha. However, he lives in Palaspalli area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, in another case of cybercrime, fraudsters took away Rs 30,000 from the account of a Rajmistri on Saturday. As per the allegation the fraudsters hacked the telephone number of the mason and managed to obtain the OTP using which they duped him of his money.

The victim has lodged a complaint in the Bhubaneswar Cyber Police station regarding this cyber crime.

It is to be noted that while several cases of cyber crime have been reported in the last few months in Odisha day before yesterday only Cyber fraudster looted Rs 7.95 lakh from a woman from Cuttack.

The cyber fraud claimed to be a resident of Scotland. The cyber fraudster posed himself as an engineer and befriended the girl. He talked to her for a period of almost two months and then promised to marry her. He had even promised that their families would meet soon. The victim (woman) is a resident of the Bidanasi area in Cuttack city. She had sent money to four different bank accounts.

The cyber fraudster had sent gifts for the woman which according to him were stuck in the customs of the airport. The woman had been asked to send money repeatedly to release the items from the customs.