Cyber fraudster who looted Rs 74 lakh arrested by Odisha Crime Branch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch has arrested cyber fraudster Prashant Dwivedi from Kolkata. Prashant had cheated lakhs of rupees from many people through a fake email ID.

According to reports, Prashant had looted Rs 74 lakh from a senior citizen in Bhubaneswar. He was arrested from Alipur. Crime Branch has seized his ATM card and some other documents from him.

After the arrest, he was presented in the Alipur CJM court. Crime Branch is bringing him to Cuttack on transit remand. A complaint was filed in the Cuttack cyber police station for defrauding senior citizens of lakhs of rupees in multiple phases. The Crime Branch arrested a person named Dharmendra Kumar from Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh in connection with this case. Dharmendra reportedly opened a fake website in the name of IRDAI and gave it to Prashant. Using this fake website, Prashant Dwivedi had looted money from others.