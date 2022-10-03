Cyber Fraudster Posing As Army Officer Dupes Money In Khordha

Khordha: In a case of cyber crime in the state today, a cyber fraudster disguised as an army officer duped a man of Rs. 22 thousand in Khordha district.

The victim has been identified as Kapilendra Palei, a resident of Khordha district.

According to reports, Kapilendra was searching on the internet to buy a bike. Later, an interested party contacted him.

Soon, the interested party introduced himself as an army officer and gave him an offer to sell him his bike at Rs.10 thousand urgently as he was being transferred very soon.

After the offer, Kapilendra got interested and asked for the photo of the bike.

Soon, the army officer sent the photos of the bike along with him wearing an army uniform.

The army background of the bike owner intrigued Kapilendra and he decided to buy the bike from the army officer.

Later, the army officer managed to take Rs. 22 thousand from Kapilendra to sell his bike.

After taking money from Kapilendra, the army officer did not respond to his calls, besides he did not give any further notification regarding the bike.

Later, Kapilendra learnt that he has become a victim of cyber fraud. Soon he rushed to Cyber police station and filed a complaint regarding the fraud.

The Cyber Police has initiated a probe into the matter to nab the cyber fraudster.