Cyber criminals loot Rs 8 lakh from Cuttack senior citizen through nude call, arrested from Rajasthan

Cuttack: The Cuttack Cyber Thana Police arrested two cyber criminals from Rajasthan for blackmailing a senior citizen from Cuttack of Odisha through nude call. They had looted approximately Rs. 8.5 lakh from him. It was informed by Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra in a press meet on Wednesday.

The accused cybercriminals have been identified as Md Ajharuddin Ansari and Sakir Khan.

As per reports, the cyber criminals’ gang was operating from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. They were targeting senior citizens to loot through nude calls.

After getting the complaint, Police swung into action and initiated probe. During the course of investigation, Police came to know that the miscreants were operating from Rajasthan. Accordingly, Cuttack Cyber Thana Police visited Rajasthan and arrested the two cyber criminals from Bharatpur district.

Police have seized Rs 1 lakh cash, 16 mobile phones, and 20 SIM cards from the possession of the miscreants.

The accused persons have been taken on a two days remand by Cyber Thana Police and are being interrogated.

Further investigation of the case is underway.