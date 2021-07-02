Cyber criminals loot Rs 60,000 from lady teacher in Bhubaneswar in the name of KYC Update

By WCE 5
loot Rs 60000 from lady teacher
Image for representation (File Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: In another case of cyber fraud, miscreants recently looted an amount of Rs 60,000 from a teacher in the name of updating KYC information on her SIM card.

As per reports, the cyber criminals called the lady teacher and asked her that she needs make a payment for updating her KYC. After the teacher fell on their trap, they looted Rs 60,000 from her in four installments.

Related News

Honey trap: Odisha man falls prey to beautiful girl’s ‘gift’…

Father sells 10-days-old child in Odisha capital: Childline…

In another case Cyber Help Desk has managed to recover Rs 60,000 that had been looted by cyber criminals. The criminals had looted Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand from a person in Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar, out of which Rs 60,000 has been recovered.

Also read: Offline Matric Exams To Be Held With 70 Per Cent Syllabus in Odisha
You might also like
State

Lightning, Thunderstorm and light to moderate rain likely to occur over these…

State

This apartment in bhubaneswar declared containment zone

State

Offline Matric Exams To Be Held With 70 Per Cent Syllabus in Odisha

State

2-Member Centre Team Deputed To Odisha For Assessing COVID Situation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.