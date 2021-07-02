Cyber criminals loot Rs 60,000 from lady teacher in Bhubaneswar in the name of KYC Update

Bhubaneswar: In another case of cyber fraud, miscreants recently looted an amount of Rs 60,000 from a teacher in the name of updating KYC information on her SIM card.

As per reports, the cyber criminals called the lady teacher and asked her that she needs make a payment for updating her KYC. After the teacher fell on their trap, they looted Rs 60,000 from her in four installments.

In another case Cyber Help Desk has managed to recover Rs 60,000 that had been looted by cyber criminals. The criminals had looted Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand from a person in Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar, out of which Rs 60,000 has been recovered.