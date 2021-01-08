Cyber criminals dupe customer of Rs. 94,000 posing as call girl in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a big instance of cyber-crime, miscreants duped a customer to the tune of Rs. 94,000 from his Google pay account just within 20 minutes posing as a call girl. The incident took place in the capital city of Odisha.

Despite appropriate actions and efforts by Commissionerate Police, people are falling victim to different types of cybercrimes in the State.

As per reports, cyber criminals on Friday talked to a customer in the name of Escort Service posing as a call girl. However, within merely 20 minutes they managed to take out Rs. 94,731 from the Google pay account of the victim.

After being duped with the big amount the youth has complained about it to the help desk of the Commissionerate Police.