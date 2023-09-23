Cyber awareness campaign in Odisha from Sept 30

Bhubaneswar: A cyber awareness campaign will commence from September 30 to continue till October 15. A preparatory meeting was held on this under the chairmanship of the Chief secretary, Odisha. Awareness Chariot to roll from October 2nd in every district.

A high level meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep kumar Jena regarding cyber campaign in the State to aware people on this.

Top officials including Additional Chief secretary of the home department, Police DG Sunil Bansal, ADG CB Arun Bothra as well as District Collectors and SPs and senior officials of the Home department were present on this occasion.

Due to lack of awareness, senior citizens, women, common men are falling victim to financial traps set by fraudsters.