Bhadrak: A team of Bhadrak Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued a minor girl hours before her marriage in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday.

According to reports, a minor girl of Narasinghpur Grama panchayat of the district, was slated to marry a youth of Brahmana village of the district. Preparation for their wedding had also reached the final stage.

However, a team of Bhadrak CWC along with Basudevpur CDPO and police personnel rushed to the village after getting information about the scheduled marriage of the minor girl.

When they asked the family members about the girl’s date of birth her parents were reluctant to reveal it. Later, the CWC members asked for the girl’s Aadhaar card to verify her age and rescued her after knowing that she was yet to attain the marriageable age and was studying in class 8.