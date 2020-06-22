Cuttack: Masks are being made compulsory by the government to stop the spread of the deadly virus Covid-19. Some people are unhappy as well as worried as their faces get covered and they are not recognised behind the masks.

In the meantime, two youths from Chauliaganj, Cuttack named as Ishwar Sahu and Seshadeva Sahu have come up with a solution. They have made 3D printed face masks for people.

From the last 13 years, these youths are running a graphics designing studio in Chauliaganj, Cuttack. In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and due to lock down, their source of income had come to a standstill.

In-order to earn their living they have come up with a new idea. They have created some designer masks which include social messages, cartoons, logos of various companies and 3D masks.

Talking to Kalinga TV, Ishwar Sahu said, “We first made some masks with social messages printed on it. We provided it top people free of cost. People liked it. And then we also made cartoon masks for kids.”

“Then we came up with the idea of making 3D face masks, which is a new trend. The specialty of these masks is that, when wearing a normal mask we don’t get recognised, while in such masks others can easily recognise us. We actually print the face of the person on this designer mask. We have got good response of the 3D masks from the market,” the graphic designer added.

When it comes to the price, the masks with social messages, cartoon masks and company names, are being sold at Rs 20 per piece while 3D face masks are being sold at Rs 50 per piece.