Cuttack youth named among the ‘five creators to know’ by LinkedIn

In the list of the “five creators to know” by LinkedIn, Cuttack youth Sindhu Biswal has been named one.

The name was revealed on Friday by Daniel Roth, the editor-in-chief and vice-president of LinkedIn.

At this moment, Sindhu oversees growth for the matrimonial app ‘Betterhalf’.

Sindhu was born into a family in the Badambadi region of Cuttack, Odisha.

He has been actively advising new founders on how to launch and grow such firms after working at various startups.

In an interview, Sindhu mentioned that he has been producing videos for the past three years on how to launch and develop a startup. He posted a video on LinkedIn discussing the most important issues for startup entrepreneurs.

In addition, he said that the videos he produced for LinkedIn received positive feedback from entrepreneurs and founders and was picked up by the site’s Vice President, which led to his inclusion in the site’s professional networking section.

He also expressed his gratitude to LinkedIn for the opportunity.

FilterCopy, Paytm Insider, Dice Media, Nutshell, and Netflix are really just a few of his previous employers. On LinkedIn, he has more than 500 contacts and more than 15,000 followers.