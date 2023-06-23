Cuttack woman making false allegations against Sourin Bhatt, claims singer’s family

Bhubaneswar: Family members of singer Sourin Bhatt, against whom a woman from Cuttack has filed harassment case, claimed that the woman has made false allegations against him.

Sourin’s family members informed the four-member team of Commissionerate Police, which had gone to Kolkata to interrogate him, that they were aware about the case.

They also informed the police team that the singer has gone to Delhi and they would inform him about the case once he returns to Kolkata.

It is to be noted here that a woman on June 12 accused Sourin of false promises of marriage, cheating, torture and exploitation. She also alleged the singer of extorting Rs 10 lakh from her. Based on her allegation, Commissionerate Police started a probe after filing a case under sections 376, 493, 341, 294, 417 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police also recorded the statements of the complainant under section 161 of the CrPC.

As part of investigation, the police team visited Sourin Bhatt’s rented house in CDA area of Cuttack. Later, they repeatedly attempted to contact him over the phone after not finding him in the house. However, they failed as his phone was found switched off.

On Wednesday night, the Commissionerate Police, led by a lady sub-Inspector (SI), raided Sourin’s Kolkata-based residence. However, they had to return without questioning him since he is in Delhi.