Cuttack: Two school students drown in Mahanadi River near Naraj
Two school students reportedly went missing after drowning in the Mahanadi River near the Talagada Sidheswar temple at Naraj of Cuttack today.
A group of eight students, who are said to be from Stewart school, had gone to the river side on a visit. However, two of them went missing after drowning while bathing in the river.
Soon, the Fire Services personnel from Baranga rushed to the spot and started a search operation to trace the students.
While other six students were seen on the spot, the backpacks, shoes and a scooty of the missing students were seen abandoned on the bank of the river.