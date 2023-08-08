Cuttack: Two school students drown in Mahanadi River near Naraj

Cuttack: Two school students reportedly went missing after drowning in the Mahanadi River near the Talagada Sidheswar temple at Naraj of Cuttack today.

A group of eight students, who are said to be from Stewart school, had gone to the river side on a visit. However, two of them went missing after drowning while bathing in the river.

Soon, the Fire Services personnel from Baranga rushed to the spot and started a search operation to trace the students.

While other six students were seen on the spot, the backpacks, shoes and a scooty of the missing students were seen abandoned on the bank of the river.