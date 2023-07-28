Cuttack: Truck carrying Pepsi bottles collides with divider

As a result of the truck accident in Cuttack, broken bottles and trays got scattered around in the area. No causalities were reported.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
cuttack truck accident

Cuttack: In a recent case of accident, a truck transporting Pepsi bottles crashed into a divider, causing disruption in traffic on the main road. The accident took place near Press Chhak in Cuttack.

As a result of the accident, broken bottles and trays got scattered around in the area. No causalities were reported. The driver and his helper managed to get out of the truck, unharmed. However, the driver immediately fled away from the spot.

Authorities from Madhupatna Police station were present at the scene. Further details awaited.

