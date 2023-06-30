Cuttack: Temporary road connecting Dhabaleswar Temple in Athgarh washes away

The temporary road connecting Dhabaleswar temple in Athgarh area of Cuttack district has been washed away.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Cuttack: The temporary road connecting Dhabaleswar temple in Athgarh area of Cuttack district has been washed away. The road washed away due to inflow of significant amount of water from Mahanadi River.

The damage caused to road has made it inaccessible for the devotees to reach the temple.

In November 2022, the hanging bridge connecting the temple was closed for public usage due to repairing work after detection of cracks by an expert team.

Must Read

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in parts of Odisha…

81 bodies of Bahanaga accident victims to be mass cremated!

Odisha: 3 died, 1 critical as car hits tree in Nabarangpur…

After collapsing of the suspension bridge in Morbi of Gujarat on October 30, Odisha government has taken necessary steps towards safety of the hanging bridges in the State to avoid any untoward situation. Accordingly, the hanging bridge of Dhabaleshwara Pitha was closed while section 144 was also clamped in the area.

Apart from this hanging bridge and the temporary road, there was only another means to visit the famous shrine of Dhabaleswar was by ferry boats. Yet, this route is also not safe. Hence, no decision has been taken regarding this yet.

You might also like
State

Girl dies while worshiping the Holy Trinity during Suna Besha rituals in Puri

State

16 injured, 5 critical after car hits bike in Odisha’s Puri district

State

Elderly dies after falling into toilet drain in Cuttack

State

Kalinga Bharati Community Radio at 90.0 FM launched in KIIT campus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans