Cuttack: Temporary road connecting Dhabaleswar Temple in Athgarh washes away

Cuttack: The temporary road connecting Dhabaleswar temple in Athgarh area of Cuttack district has been washed away. The road washed away due to inflow of significant amount of water from Mahanadi River.

The damage caused to road has made it inaccessible for the devotees to reach the temple.

In November 2022, the hanging bridge connecting the temple was closed for public usage due to repairing work after detection of cracks by an expert team.

After collapsing of the suspension bridge in Morbi of Gujarat on October 30, Odisha government has taken necessary steps towards safety of the hanging bridges in the State to avoid any untoward situation. Accordingly, the hanging bridge of Dhabaleshwara Pitha was closed while section 144 was also clamped in the area.

Apart from this hanging bridge and the temporary road, there was only another means to visit the famous shrine of Dhabaleswar was by ferry boats. Yet, this route is also not safe. Hence, no decision has been taken regarding this yet.