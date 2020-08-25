Cuttack, Sundergarh Report Two Deaths Each, 9 Succumb To COVID In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two deaths have been reported from Ganjam and Sundergarh district and one each from Cuttack, Balasore, Balangir, Khordha and Gajapati district.

The death details are as follows:

1. A 55-year old male of Balasore district.

2.A 55-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 70-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 39-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5.A 56-year old male of Gajapati district.

6.A 73-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7.A 68-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 65-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 51-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

The death toll in Odisha has risen to 428 in the last 24 hours.