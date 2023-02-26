Cuttack: Stray bull goes on rampage, several injured

Cuttack: Panic gripped the residents of the Cuttack district today after a stray bull went on a rampage and injured several people.

The stray bull was reportedly chasing and attacking people of different age groups in the Ward No-44 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Despite having work, the residents of the ward preferred to stay indoors with the aim to escape from being hurt by the bull. However, some locals tried to catch the animal.

The locals reportedly informed the CMC and other concerned officials about the stray bull and its menace and requested to catch the animal and shift it somewhere else. However, they alleged that no one turned up untile Kalinga TV highlighted the news with live telecast from the spot.

Later, a joint team of the Animal Helpline, Animal Husbandry Department and CMC with the help of locals caught the bull after hours of effort.

Suspecting that it might be bitten by a mad dog anti-rabies injection was given to the stray bull. Later it was administered Anastasia injection. The animal was then shifted to an isolated location to provide special treatment.

Meanwhile, the locals thanked Kalinga TV for its live coverage which forced the administration to swing into action and catch the stray animal.