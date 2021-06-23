Cuttack: Slot booking for COVID Vaccine to begin Today: Check details

Cuttack: The online slot booking for Covid vaccine Covishield will be open today (Wednesday) at 6 pm, tweeted Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The slots will be open for both, the 18 to 44 as well as 45+ age groups for 24th June 2021, the tweet said.

Please visit the vaccination center with relevant ID card and appointment slip, CMC also intimated.