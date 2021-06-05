Cuttack Sishu Bhawan To Be Upgraded Into Dedicated COVID19 Hospital

Cuttack: Amid the threat of the possible third wave of COVID-19, Cuttack ADM on Saturday informed that the city-based Sishu Bhawan will be upgraded into a dedicated COVID19 hospital.

Cuttack ADM Umesh Ray also said that as experts have predicted for the third wave of COVID, a special vigil is being kept on the health condition of the children and the Sishu Bhawan will be upgraded into a dedicated COVID19 hospital for their treatment.

Also Read: Khordha Reports Highest Covid Deaths For Second Consecutive Day

The ADM further said that as per the need of the hour some arrangements will also be made in the pediatric department of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Plans are being chalked out to build 4 to 5 dedicated Covid hospitals over the next three months for children.